Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Congress Releases Second List Of 53 Candidates

With the poll campaigns gaining momentum for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Congress party today released its another list of candidates. The list has the names of 53 candidates. Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with other four states going to the polls - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram. The first phase of polling for 20 seats will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats will go to polls on November 17.

The Congress party has fielded Shailesh Pandey from Bilaspur, Pankaj Sharma from Raipur Rural, Vikash Upadhyay from Raipur City West and Mahant Ram Sundar Das from Raipur City South. Arun Vora, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora, has got a ticket from the Durg City, while Chhaya Verma, a former member of the Rajya Sabha has been fileded from the Dharsiwa constituency.

The names were finalised in a meeting of the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) held earlier today to finalise candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh polls. The meeting was chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

With the seond list, the Congress has now announced names of 83 candidates out of the 90 assembly seats. Earlier on October 15, Congress released names of 30 candidates for the state polls with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel finding a place in the first list. Congress also fielded Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from the Ambikapur seat while Girish Devangan will contest from the Rajnandgaon seat against BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh.