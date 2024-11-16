Advertisement
Chhattisgarh: Exchange Of Fire Underway Between Security Forces And Naxals At Kanker Narayanpur Border

According to Chhattisgarh Police, the security forces conducted a search operation on Friday night.

|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2024, 03:02 PM IST|Source: ANI
Representative image

An exchange of fire is underway between security forces and Naxals in the jungle of Abujhmadh at Kanker Narayanpur Border in Chhattisgarh on Saturday morning.

"Exchange of fire underway between Security forces and naxals in the jungle of Abujhmadh at Kanker Narayanpur Border," Chhattisgarh Police.

Reports indicate that this is a major encounter operation involving heavy exchange of fire to neutralise the Naxals.
Further details are awaited.

Earlier bodies of three Naxals, including of a platoon commander with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, killed in an encounter in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, were recovered by security forces on November 9, a senior police official said.

A large cache of weapons was also recovered from the area, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

The encounter took place on November 8 between security forces from the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the elite CoBRA unit and Naxalites in the forested hills of Rekhapalli-Komathpalli, located at the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed.

