Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder: Main Accused Suresh Chandrakar Arrested In Hyderabad

The key suspect in the murder of Mukesh Chandrakar, an independent journalist whose body was discovered in a septic tank in Chhattisgarh, has been apprehended in Hyderabad. Suresh Chandrakar, a distant relative of the victim and a contractor, was arrested on Sunday night after being on the run since the murder was discovered.

The police believe Suresh is the mastermind behind the tragic incident, and he was found hiding at his driver's residence in Hyderabad.

Police Investigation and Arrests

According to the reports by NDTV, the police had been tracking Suresh's whereabouts by reviewing footage from over 200 CCTV cameras and analyzing nearly 300 mobile numbers. These efforts led to his capture in the southern city of Hyderabad.

Following his arrest, the authorities began questioning Suresh in relation to the murder, which has shocked the local community.

In an earlier development, the police froze four of Suresh's bank accounts and demolished an illegally constructed yard linked to him as part of the ongoing investigation. Additionally, Chandrakar’s wife has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated by the police in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh.

Discovery of the Body

Mukesh Chandrakar, a journalist and a contributing reporter for NDTV, went missing on New Year's Day after leaving his home in Bijapur’s Pujari Para. His brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, filed a missing person's report the following day when Mukesh did not return. Days later, the police discovered Mukesh's body in a septic tank located in a shed owned by a contractor in the Chhattisgarh region’s Bastar division, not far from his home in Chhatan Para Basti.

An autopsy revealed that the 32-year-old journalist had been brutally attacked with a hard object, causing severe injuries to his head, chest, back, and stomach. His body was identified through a distinctive tattoo on his hand.

According to preliminary investigations, the murder occurred after a heated argument during a dinner between Mukesh and his cousin, Ritesh Chandrakar, and supervisor Mahendra Ramteke.

The argument escalated, leading to the attack with an iron rod, which killed Mukesh on the spot. To cover up the crime, the two perpetrators hid his body in the septic tank and sealed it with cement. They also disposed of Mukesh's phone and the murder weapon.

Dinesh Chandrakar, another relative, is alleged to have supervised the cementing process of the septic tank. Authorities believe that Suresh Chandrakar orchestrated the murder, making him the primary suspect in the case.

In connection with the murder, three other individuals have been arrested. Ritesh Chandrakar, the cousin of the deceased, was apprehended at Raipur airport on Saturday. Mahendra Ramteke and Dinesh Chandrakar were taken into custody in Bijapur. The investigation into the motive behind the murder continues.

The Editors Guild of India and the Press Association have strongly criticized the murder, urging the Chhattisgarh government to act swiftly and ensure the safety of journalists.

The Editors Guild emphasized the importance of protecting journalists, particularly those working in smaller towns and rural areas, where they often face increased risks. The Guild called on authorities to guarantee the safety of journalists and to thoroughly investigate the case to bring the guilty to justice.