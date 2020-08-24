Chhattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan likely to witness heavy rainfall between August 26-28: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (August 24, 2020) said that a Low-Pressure Area lies over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood which is likely to become more marked in the next two days and under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan between August 26-28.

The IMD also said that Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand will also witness widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls in the next 3-4 days.

i) Under its influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand during next 3-4 days and over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan during 26th to 28th August. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 24, 2020

As per the IMD, isolated extremely heavy falls is also very likely over Odisha on August 25 and August 26.

"Due to convergence of lower-level easterlies from Bay of Bengal and south-westerlies from the Arabian Sea, rainfall activity is very likely to increase over Northwest India from 25th August onwards with peak intensity on 26th & 27th August 2020."

"Under its influence: Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over northwest India during 26th to 28th August 2020," said IMD.

Under its influence:

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over northwest India during 26th to 28th August, 2020. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 24, 2020

The latest weather bulletin also read that a Low-Pressure Area lies over Southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood which is likely to persist during next 24 hours and merge with heat low thereafter.

"The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. It is likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days. Under the influence of the above systems, Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Gujarat state and southwest Rajasthan on 24th & 25th and over southeast Rajasthan on 24th August," stated IMD.

Meanwhile, the IMD said that light intermittent rain or drizzle would occur over and nearby Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram and isolated places of Delhi in the next 2 hours.