NewsIndia
ZEE NEWS ANCHOR ROHIT RANJAN

Chhattisgarh Police tries to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan, without informing UP Police

According to reports, as many as 15 sleuths of the Chhattisgarh Police reached Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan's house and even snatched the mobile phones of guards posted at the gate of the society.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 12:11 PM IST
  • Chhattisgarh Police today tried to arrest a Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan without informing the UP Police
  • The Chhattisgarh Police reached Rohit's house early in the morning at around 5.30 and tried to arrest him
  • Rohit Ranjan lives in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday (July 5)  tried to arrest a Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan without informing the UP Police. Rohit Ranjan lives in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The Chhattisgarh Police reached Rohit's house early in the morning today at around 5.30 and tried to arrest him. According to reports, as many as 15 sleuths of the Chhattisgarh Police reached Rohit's society and even snatched the mobile phones of guards posted at the gate.

Rohit Ranjan took to social media and tweeted in Hindi, "Chhattisgarh Police is standing outside my house to arrest me without informing the local police. Is this legally correct? Ghaziabad Police has also tweeted on this. It was written on behalf of the police, 'The matter is in the notice of the local police. Police station Indirapuram is on the spot. Action will be taken as per rules."

An ANI report said that Chhattisgarh police reached the house of Rohit Ranjan to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him. "He had earlier misquoted Rahul Gandhi’s video statement and had subsequently corrected himself on a TV broadcast."

Notably, Ghaziabad Police said that the matter is in the cognizance of the local police, and action will be taken as per the rules. The whole incident has raised questions about the working style of Chhattisgarh Police as to why did it enter Rohit's house in a civil dress without showing their ID cards.

ये भी देखे

Zee News anchor Rohit RanjanChhattisgarh PoliceUP PoliceUttar PradeshGhaziabad police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How is Goddess Kali's insult a freedom of expression?
DNA Video
DNA: Religious radicalism in the name of Constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Fund raising for inciting religious violence?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Plastic used in India despite ban
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Flood havoc continues in Assam, 179 killed
DNA Video
DNA: 5 big revelations in Kanhaiyalal murder case
DNA Video
DNA : Do Amravati Chemist's killers have connections with terrorist organizations?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur Killing -- 26/11 connection of Kanhaiya Lal murder case?
DNA Video
DNA: G-20 summit to be held in India next year