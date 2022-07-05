New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday (July 5) tried to arrest a Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan without informing the UP Police. Rohit Ranjan lives in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The Chhattisgarh Police reached Rohit's house early in the morning today at around 5.30 and tried to arrest him. According to reports, as many as 15 sleuths of the Chhattisgarh Police reached Rohit's society and even snatched the mobile phones of guards posted at the gate.

Rohit Ranjan took to social media and tweeted in Hindi, "Chhattisgarh Police is standing outside my house to arrest me without informing the local police. Is this legally correct? Ghaziabad Police has also tweeted on this. It was written on behalf of the police, 'The matter is in the notice of the local police. Police station Indirapuram is on the spot. Action will be taken as per rules."

The matter is in the cognizance of the local police, the Indirapuram police are on the spot, action will be taken as per the rules: Ghaziabad Police pic.twitter.com/4X2HKcL7ND — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

An ANI report said that Chhattisgarh police reached the house of Rohit Ranjan to arrest him in connection with an FIR registered against him. "He had earlier misquoted Rahul Gandhi’s video statement and had subsequently corrected himself on a TV broadcast."

Notably, Ghaziabad Police said that the matter is in the cognizance of the local police, and action will be taken as per the rules. The whole incident has raised questions about the working style of Chhattisgarh Police as to why did it enter Rohit's house in a civil dress without showing their ID cards.