Chhattisgarh Polls: Raman Singh Explains Why BJP Will Beat Baghel Juggernaut

With only a week left for the first phase of of poll in Chhattisgarh, both the BJP and the Congress have intensified their campaign. Amid all this, former CM and BJP leader Raman Singh, in an exclusive interview with Zee News, said that the saffron party has been questioning the intention of the Bhupesh Baghel government and not the policies of the state government.

Raman Singh said that the Chhattisgarh elections are being fought on three issues. He said that the first issue is the unfulfilled promises of the public manifesto which include women's issues and liquor prohibition. The second issue is that in the last five years, the Congress government has stopped all the development works that have been going on for the last 15 years under the previous government. Regarding the third issue, he said that the Congress government has committed a scam of Rs 15 thousand crores.

When he was asked about BJP losing in opinion polls, he replied that different results are being shown in different surveys but the truth is that, on the ground, Congress and Bhupesh Baghel are losing. He said that the public is upset with the current regime.

In the program, he also said that there has been so much corruption in the present government of Chhattisgarh that perhaps it has not happened anywhere in the country. He alleged that corruption worth Rs 15 thousand crores has taken place in five years. Responding to a question about Bhupesh Baghel's popularity, former CM Raman Singh said that while it is okay to be a part of folk art and folk culture, playing gilli-danda does not lead to development and help you win elections. He said that roads have to be built and people have to be given employment but all this work has not been done by the Bhupesh Baghel government.