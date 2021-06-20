हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cow dung

Chhattisgarh village reports 800 Kg cow dung stolen, case registered

A case was registered against unidentified persons for theft and further investigation is underway.

File photo

Korba: An unusual incident of the cow dung theft from a village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district has come to light, police said on Sunday.

An officer said 800 kg of cow dung worth Rs 1,600 was stolen from Dhurena village under Dipka police station limits on the intervening night of June 8 and June 9.

"A formal complaint was lodged on June 15 by Kamhan Singh Kanwar, the head of village gauthan samiti," Dipka SHO Harish Tandekar told reporters.

The state government has been procuring cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under its ambitious 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' scheme for the production of vermicompost at gauthans- the dedicated area in villages where cattle are housed in the day time.

A case was registered against unidentified persons for theft and further investigation is underway, the SHO added.

Two Naxals were killed in separate encounters in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The gunfights took place under Orchha police station limits, located 300 kilometres away from Raipur, at around 8am and in the afternoon when a District Reserve Guard (DRG) team was out on an operation.

