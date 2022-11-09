Chhattisgarh: White tiger cub named 'Singham', released in Maitri Bagh Zoo, draws huge crowd

It's a joyous moment in Maitri Bagh Zoo in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai city as a 2-month-old white tiger cub named 'Singham' was released there on Tuesday (Nov 8). The baby white tiger became a huge attraction as visitors came to get a sneak peek. The total number of white tigers in the zoo now stands at 7. In terms of tiger breeding, this is a move forward as the process was halted for the past 2 years due to the pandemic. Maitri Bagh Zoo in charge N K Jain told ANI, "There is a wave of happiness in the zoo with the birth of the baby tiger. The breeding among the tiger was stopped for the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months ago, we brought Roma (tigress) and Sultan (Tiger) as a result of which, we got a new baby tiger on September 5. We named him Singham. The cub is very healthy and all the tourists are very happy after taking a look at it."

The white tiger cub Singham has finally entered the zoo. He had been separated from his mother for health concerns as he was very weak after his birth.

#WATCH | A two-month-old white tiger cub was released in Maitribagh zoon in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai district on Tuesday. The cub is named ‘Singham’. pic.twitter.com/4vckiFd4GV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 8, 2022

Jain further said that a tiger couple Tarun and Taapsee were brought from Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar in 1997. As a result of which the number of tigers reached 19 to 20. Out of these tigers, 12 were given to different zoos in the county; currently, there were seven tigers in Maitribagh. "Maitri Bagh is known for its white tigers. The cage has been given a natural look. Special care of the food is being taken here. The same environment therapy is also taken care of. Due to this, the breeding of tigers becomes easy," Jain added.

(With ANI inputs)