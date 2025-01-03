Chhattisgarh Shocker: A tragic case has come to light from Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur where a YouTuber Journalist was murdered days after allegedly exposing corruption by a local contractor. The body of YouTuber Mukesh Chandrakar was recovered from the septic tank of the accused contractor Suresh Chandrakar. According to reports, Mukesh went missing on January 1 following which his brother lodged a missing complaint with the police.

The police formed a team and started investigating the matter. The police traced the last mobile location of Mukesh and visited the premises which belonged to the contractor against whom Mukesh had done a story. When the police searched the premises, it did not find him but a newly cast septic tank cover led to suspicion. Following this, the septic tank was broken and a body was recovered from the tank. The body had started to decompose. The YouTuber's family identified the body with the t-shirt, said reports.

The police stated that while the contractor is currently the primary suspect in the case, his exact involvement in the crime, if any, is yet to be determined. The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, said reports.

Mukesh was well-known for his impactful reporting on the state of healthcare facilities and hospitals in Bijapur. He also gained recognition for his coverage of violence in the Naxal-affected regions, including reports from Naxal camps and remote villages.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar from Bijapur and extended his condolences to the bereaved family. Additionally, the Chief Minister has ordered an investigation into the incident. He remarked that the news of Mukesh Chandrakar's murder is both shocking and heartbreaking. Mukesh, a young and dedicated journalist from Bijapur, was an invaluable asset to journalism and society, and his loss is irreparable. The culprits responsible for this crime will not be spared under any circumstances, said reports.

बीजापुर के युवा और समर्पित पत्रकार मुकेश चंद्राकर जी की हत्या का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद और हृदयविदारक है।



मुकेश जी का जाना पत्रकारिता जगत और समाज के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है।



In recent days, Mukesh Chandrakar had reported on irregularities in the construction of a road between Gangloor and Nelsonar in Bijapur. Currently, the police are actively investigating the case. Authorities have revealed that more than half a dozen suspects are being interrogated. When Mukesh was initially reported missing, IG Sundarraj P stated that the police had promptly mobilized teams upon receiving information. A few leads have been uncovered, and one individual has been detained for questioning. Furthermore, a police team has been dispatched to Delhi as part of the ongoing investigation.