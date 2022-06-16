Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram resigned from his seat in Maharashtra on Thursday, following his election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu. "Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra," tweeted the Congress leader today. The tweet further read, "The Hon`ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted my resignation. I was honoured to represent the state of Maharashtra. I wish the people of Maharashtra the very best in the future, peace and prosperity."

On June 11, the BJP registered a win by bagging eight out of 16 Rajya Sabha seats in the four states (Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana) while Congrees bagged five seats in a fiercely contested battle.

The biennial elections to the Upper House of Parliament were held for six seats in Maharashtra, four each in Karnataka and Rajasthan along with two seats in Haryana on June 10. The results for all four States were declared early morning on June 11.

Counting was held up in two states -- Haryana and Maharashtra - for over eight hours amid complaints of cross-voting and rules violations.In Maharashtra, where the counting of votes was hugely delayed, the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar`s NCP and the Congress won three out of six seats while the BJP bagged three seats.

The BJP winners include Union Minister Piyush Goyal, former state Minister Anil Bonde and party leader Dhananjay Mahadik. NCP`s Praful Patel, Congress` Imran Pratapgadi and Shiv Sena`s Sanjay Raut were also elected to Rajya Sabha from the state.

