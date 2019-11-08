Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to meet top UP officials to review preparedness ahead of Ayodhya verdict

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will on Friday afternoon meet Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) to review law and order ahead of the Ramjanambhoomi-Babrj Masjid verdict (Ayodhya case). The meeting with the top officials will take place at 12 pm in his chamber.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya case by next week, before November 15, as Chief Justice Gogoi retires from office on November 17.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Gogoi heard the Ayodhya case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure law and order is in place when the apex court gives its verdict. District Magistrate Court had already imposed Section 144 in the district and will be in effect till December 10.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a video conference with all the District Magistrates and senior officials directing them to crack down on those trying to disrupt peace. He directed the officers to operate a 24x7 master control room to keep a tab on the situation. Further, control rooms will be set up in every district of the state to monitor the situation. The state government will also deploy helicopters on stand by in the temple town and in Lucknow.

The government has sought to set up eight temporary jails in different colleges in the Ambedkar Nagar district.

The Union Home Ministry has also cautioned the Yogi government to ensure all security preparedness in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stressed the need for maintaining peace and harmony in the country and asked his ministers to avoid any controversial comments on the verdict.