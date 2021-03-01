हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nitish Kumar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receives first COVID-19 vaccine shot on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday over social media. The Prime Minister also praised him for undertaking numerous measures for the development of the state. The Chief Minister took the COVID-19 vaccination shot in Patna.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar receives first COVID-19 vaccine shot on his birthday
Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday (March 1) in Patna. The Chief Minister also celebrates his birthday on March 1.

News agency ANI shared pictures of the Chief Minister being inoculated in Patna, Bihar.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Chief Minister on his birthday over social media. The Prime Minister also praised him for undertaking numerous measures for the development of the state.

Janata Dal (United) workers are celebrating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s 70th birthday as ‘Vikas Diwas’ across the state.

The party workers distributed laddus (sweets), notebooks, pencils and milk among the poor. The workers also offered prayers at Mahavir Temple near Station Golambar in Patna.

They will also cut a 70-pound cake at the party's headquarters in the state capital and will offer milk to his picture.

Besides this, all party workers will gather at their respective polling booths to celebrate the leader’s birthday.

 

Live TV

 

