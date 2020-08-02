Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cancels Ayodhya visit due to death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Sunday's (August 2) visit to Ayodhya, to review preparations for Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, got cancelled due to death of Kamla Rani Varun, a minister in UP government.

Kamla Rani Varun had earlier tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on July 18 and she died at a hospital in Lucknow on Sunday due to the viral infection.

The Uttar Pradesh CM was scheduled to visit Shri Ramjanambhoomi premise at around 1:30 pm to take stock of preparations for August 5 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony. CM Yogi was also scheduled to visit Hanumangarhi Temple and 'Ram Ki Paudi' as part of his visit to Ayodhya on Sunday.

Dr Anil Mishra, Member Shri Ramjanambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that Nishan Poojan at Hanumangarhi has been cancelled due to change in CM Yogi's plan. He added that the Nishan Pooja was scheduled to take place on Sunday but it will now take place on Tuesday (August 4) at 10 AM. It is a belief that Nishan Poojan of Lord Hanuman is necessary before starting any work of Lord Ram.

Meanwhile, grand preparations for Ram Temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' are underway across Uttar Pradesh. On August 4-5, prayers will be held in Mathura, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Naimisharanya and texts of Akhand Ramayana will be recited.

Diwali-like celebrations will be held at major temple towns across the state to celebrate the foundation ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions in this regard to authorities to take stock of preparations.

Construction of the Ram temple will begin after the groundbreaking ceremony to lay the foundation stone in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would be in attendance.

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court had on November 9, 2019 directed the Centre to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple.