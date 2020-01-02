Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat proposes plan to create Air Defence Command

Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday met with all three service chiefs and directed to prepare a proposal for setting up of an Air Defence Command for all three forces, Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy. The time frame of this proposal is June 30, 2020. This is the first official meeting of all three chiefs with the CDS.

On Wednesday, General Rawat held a meeting with important functionaries of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (Hq IDS). General Rawat had directed various branch heads to come up with recommendations for inter-service synergy and jointness in a time-bound manner.

The CDS also set out priorities for the execution of synergy by June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2020. Some of the areas identified for jointness and synergy include the creation of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services have their presence.

Emphasising collegiate system of functioning, General Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner. Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure the optimisation of resources. Efforts will be made to cut out infructuous ceremonial activities, which are manpower intensive. The CDS stressed that all must work towards accomplishing desired results and coming up with healthy views and ideas.

General Rawat took charge as the country’s first CDS on Wednesday (January 1) and he was accorded the guard of honour from all the three forces. CDS General Rawat will head Department of Military Affairs, a new department created by the Centre. It is learnt that the Department of Military Affairs will have under it works relating to the three forces - Army, Navy and Air Force.

General Rawat was named India's first CDS on Monday (December 30, 2019) just a day before he was to retire from service after completing a full three-year term as the Chief of Army Staff. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 24, approved the CDS post and its charter and duties.