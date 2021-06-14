हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
borewell accident

Child falls in 150 foot borewell in Uttar Pradesh, rescue operations underway

An eyewitness said the child fell into the borewell that was dug by his father, Chhotelal.

Picture credit: PTI

Agra: A five-year-old child fell into a 150-feet-deep borewell while playing in Dhariyai village on Monday (June 14), police said, adding that rescue operation is underway.

The incident took place about 8:30 am under Nibohara police station area in Fatehabad in Agra rural. So far, the child's movement can be noticed and he was responding, Station House Officer Sooraj Prasad told PTI.

He added, "The rescue of the child was on since the police got information about the incident."

An eyewitness said the child fell into the borewell that was dug by his father, Chhotelal.

"We had dropped a rope into the borewell which the child had caught and he has been responding to our queries," the villager added.

District authorities are at the borewell and are overseeing the rescue operations that are currently ongoing in the village.

