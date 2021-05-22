Children orphaned by COVID-19 to get allowance, free education and govt job: Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday (May 22) announced a scheme for education and employment of children who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such children will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 under the scheme named Mukhya Mantri Vatsalya Yojana up to the age of 21, an official statement said, according to news agency PTI.

The state government will also take care of their education and reserve five percent of government jobs for them under the scheme, it said.

The Uttarakhand High Court on Friday (May 21) issued a set of instructions to the state and central governments while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in connection with the spread of COVID-19.

The bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma, while hearing the Public Interest Litigation filed by Advocate Dushyant Mainali and others stated that the State should increase the number of daily tests because the state government cannot reduce the number of tests as per ICMR instructions.

The bench also directed the Central government to take a decision in one week on the request made by the State Government to the Centre to use its own quota of oxygen from its own production.

