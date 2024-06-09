Advertisement
China Congratulates Modi On Third Term, MEA Affirms Commitment To Normalizing Relations

Responding to China's congratulatory message, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that we will pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties. 

New Delhi: PM-designate Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as Prime Minister for the third time today at 7:15 PM. Modi is going to create history by becoming the only Indian PM after Jawahar Lal Nehru to be elected for the country’s top job for the third consecutive term.  

As Modi is all set for his swearing-in ceremony today, the Chinese Ambassador congratulated Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term. 

Responding to China's congratulatory message, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post on X that we will pursue efforts towards normalisation of India-China ties. 

"Thank you MFA China for congratulating PM Narendra Modi on his election victory.  Will continue to pursue efforts towards the normalisation of India-China ties based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity," the post read.

 

Earlier, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson congratulated  BJP and NDA for the election victory, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and the National Democratic Alliance on the election victory. We look forward to a healthy & stable China-India relationship," the post read on social media X.

As a stage for the swearing-in ceremony is all set and scheduled to be held at today's evening, several top leaders and distinguished guests across the globe will also attend the ceremony, which will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

