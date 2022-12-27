topStoriesenglish
China EXPOSED on Covid bf.7 cases and DEATH count! No beds, cremation place available - watch VIDEO, PIC proof

Overall, the situation is extremely worrying. But contrary to the reports, China is claiming something else. In fact, China has always been trying to hide the exact number of deaths and infections due to Coronavirus.

Dec 27, 2022

Coronavirus has caused havoc in China. Everyday, claim of lakhs of people getting infected with the virus is making rounds on social media. Hospitals are full with no place left for patients. Medical staffs are not allowed to take any leave and have been asked to work even if they are sick. There is a shortage of doctors, there is a shortage of medicines. There is a long queue of dead bodies at the cremation grounds, with the government transporting them in containers.


China claims that it has the least number of deaths in the world. China's National Health Authority has said that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country is among the lowest in the world. Along with this, it has also said that no stone is being left unturned to save the severely ill people.

Everyday 5 lakh cases are reported

Xu Wenbo, a Chinese CDC official, said that the delta variant is not prevalent in China, and no delta variant has been found to recombine with the Omicron variant. Xu Wembo said that since December, China has detected nine sub-branches of the coronavirus, all belonging to the Omicron strain.

This news has come to light at a time when recently a Chinese health official had claimed that 5 lakh cases of coronavirus are being reported everyday. The statement of the health officer was immediately censored. 

At the same time, due to the explosion of Covid infection in Hebei province of China, a serious situation has arisen. 

Social media accounts, with photo and video proofs, say that hospitals here are refusing to take patients. Also, those who are already in the hospital are getting their treatment done by sleeping on the bench and on the floor of the hospital. Several videos supporting the claims have been shared on social media.

