China reports 648 new cases of coronavirus, death toll reaches to 2,442

Shanghai/Beijing: China’s National Health Commission confirmed 648 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday (February 23, 2020) which is an increase from 397 cases recorded on Saturday. China also said that 11,000 people are facing serious health conditions due to the coronavirus emergency.

The commission further informed that 76,000 people have been diagnosed till February 22. In the last 24 hour, 97 deaths were recorded increasing the death toll to 2,442.

Other countries are also facing the drastic impact of the outbreak of the deadly virus as the World Health Organisation said on Saturday that outside China, there are 1152 cases of coronavirus recorded in 26 countries and the 8 people have lost their lives

South Korea remained the worst-infected country outside China as it confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus taking the total figure to 156.

Iran has also shut down schools after the number of coronavirus cases kept on increasing in the country.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan which is the worst-affected city.