China strengthening infrastructure in border areas: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that China is strengthening infrastructure in border areas along the state and the state government will apprise the Centre about it.

The Chief Minister, who visited border areas in the Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts of the state on May 29, said that the defence forces were working hard in difficult conditions.

Jai Ram Thakur said that China was ramping up infrastructure in the Tibet region and was doing it "in a big way".

"China is trying to strengthen its infrastructure in our border area that aligns with Tibet. China is trying to find a convenient location above the Indian posts in the Tibet region. The forces are doing their job. They are working hard in difficult conditions along Chinese borders. It is my duty to encourage and boost their morale," the Chief Minister told reporters.

"In my visit, nothing serious has been noticed but in Tibet, China is building infrastructure in a big way. We would definitely send our report to the Union government. This infrastructure and road-building are in their own areas," Thakur added.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore had said on Sunday that the Chief Minister had visited the border areas and should "make the position clear to people of the state". He said they had information that "there are huge developments along the China border in Kinnaur district".