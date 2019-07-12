close

Ladakh

Chinese Army men in 'civilian clothes' show banner supporting Tibet to villagers in Ladakh

The incident happened when the people of Fuchke in Ladakh were busy in celebrations to mark the birthday of Tibetan spiritual guru Dalai Lama, South Block sources said.

China has once again resorted to dirty tricks along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and this time Beijing has adopted a policy of imposing mental pressure on the people in Ladakh. As part of its new strategy, Chinese soldiers in 'civilian clothes' showed banners that read "ban all activities to split Tibet" to residents of Koyul village in Leh district along the LAC on Saturday.

The incident happened when the people of Fuchke in Ladakh were busy in celebrations to mark the birthday of Tibetan spiritual guru Dalai Lama, South Block sources said. The event named Dalley Tango is celebrated by Buddhists living in Ladakh with much fanfare. The celebrations were going on at a place which passes along the LAC. Sources told Zee Media that at least 11 people came in two vehicles on the Chinese side of the border and they showed the banners to people living in Ladakh. Sources added that the people who were showing banners were members of Chinese Army. They stayed with the banner for around 40 minutes but did not try to cross the LAC, Army sources said. The locals, however, claimed that the Chinese also crossed the LAC.

It is to be noted that there is no commonly delineated LAC in the border areas between India and China and Indian government keeps on raising issues of any transgression along the LAC with the Chinese side through border personnel meetings, flag meetings, etc.

