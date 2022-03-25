Chinese FM Wang Yi lands in Delhi, to hold talks with Jaishankar and NSA Doval today

New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. Wang Yi, who arrived in New Delhi from Kabul on Thursday, is also expected to meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, said an agency report.

After his three-day visit to Pakistan, Wang Yi was in Afghanistan`s Kabul on Thursday. This is the first visit of a senior Chinese leader to New Delhi in two years since the border stand-off between the two countries since May 2020.

The visit by the Chinese minister comes at a time when India had rejected his remarks on Kashmir at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad.

India had also said that other countries, including China, have no locus standi to comment on India`s internal affairs.

Notably, there has been disengagement from areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and India and China have been holding military and diplomatic talks for further disengagement from the remaining friction points.

After the Galwan Valley clash, both countries have held several rounds of border talks to resolve the standoff. India has called for complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh at all friction points.

On March 11, the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks were held between the two countries on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border point in which both sides agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector.

Wang-Muttaqi discusses mining sector in Afghanistan

During Wang Yi`s visit to Afghanistan, the Taliban assured Beijing about addressing all concerns China thinks may "emerge from Afghan soil".

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar`s office said in a statement that Wang had been assured to address all concerns Beijing "thinks to emerge from the soil of Afghanistan," reported ARY News.

This is the first trip by China`s FM in Kabul since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. Wang Yi held a meeting with Baradar and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Taliban in a bid to get recognition from the international community has been continuously saying that it will not allow Afghan soil to be used as a base for foreign terror groups.

Wang-Muttaqi spoke of expanding "economic and political ties" between the two countries, the Afghan foreign ministry said in a tweet. They also discussed commencing work in Afghanistan`s mines sector.

Chinese mining groups are in talks with the Taliban on exploring Afghanistan`s mining sector, media reports say.

According to reports, Afghanistan is struggling with a dire humanitarian crisis post-Taliban took control of the nation in August 2021.

