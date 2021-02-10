'Chinese, Indian border troops start disengagement at Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh'

The Chinese Defence Ministry announced in Beijing on Wednesday that the frontline troops of China and India at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronised and organised disengagement from Wednesday. There was no comment from the Indian side on the statement made by the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, Senior Colonel Wu Qian, and carried by China's official media.

"The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10," Wu said in a brief statement. "This move is in accordance with the consensus reached by both sides at the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting," the statement added.

The militaries of China and India have been engaged in a tense standoff in eastern Ladakh since early May 2020. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic-level talks to resolve the face-off. On January 24, the 9th round of China-India Corps Commander-level meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.

The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of China-India border areas. The two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding.

Both the sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops. They also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation.

The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity.