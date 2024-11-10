Chinese Military Activity Around Taiwan’s Strait Escalates

Taipei: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Sunday, detecting nine People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship.

The Taiwanese MND stated that six of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, " 9 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Chinese activity around Taiwan's strait has risen.

On Saturday, the Taiwanese MND detected 12 Chinese aircraft and five vessels around it.

In a post on X, it said, " 12 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

China has increased its provocative incursions around Taiwan by 300 per cent since May, US Commander of Pacific Air Forces General Kevin Schneider said, adding that issues in the region may put to test the administration of US president-elect Donald Trump, as reported by Taipei Times.The General also said that China's tactics are just not reserved to China, but they show to the world that China achieves their goals, Taipei Times reported.

"Whether it's coming into the air defence identification zone [ADIZ] or crossing the center line within the Taiwan Strait, since the inauguration [of president William Lai], we have seen a 300 percent increase in those air activities," Schneider told NBC News, Taipei Times quoted.

From May to November last year, Chinese aircraft intruded into Taiwan's ADIZ 335 times, Ministry of National Defence data showed. In the same time this year, China entered the airspace at least 1,085 times, as per Taipei Times.