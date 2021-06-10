हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chinese national

Chinese national held near India-Bangladesh border in WB, laptop and passport seized

The name and other details of the Chinese national is yet to be ascertained as senior BSF officials are tight-lipped due to the sensitivity of the case. However, they said that the details about the man would be shared soon after any concrete revelation during the questioning.

Chinese national held near India-Bangladesh border in WB, laptop and passport seized

New Delhi: A 35-year-old Chinese national was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Bangladesh Border on Thursday. According to initial reports, the Chinese national was held in West Bengal`s Malda district near the border following suspicious activities.

A laptop and a passport have been recovered from his possession, the paramilitary force said in a statement. The BSF further informed that concerned agencies are interrogating the Chinese national.

The name and other details of the Chinese national is yet to be ascertained as senior BSF officials are tight-lipped due to the sensitivity of the case. However, they said that the details about the man would be shared soon after any concrete revelation during the questioning.

A source in the BSF, which is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), said troops of the paramilitary wing intercepted the Chinese national after they noticed him indulging in some suspicious activities that may go against the country`s security.

 

 

As soon as the Chinese national was apprehended, the matter was shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Defence, and dedicated teams of concerned agencies along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) reached to interrogate the suspect, said a government source.

The Chinese national is being interrogated at the moment.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Chinese nationalChinese intruderBSFIndia-Bangladesh borderMaldaWest Bengal
Next
Story

We are moving to 'prasada' politics, jahan prasad mile, you join that party: Congress' Kapil Sibal after Jitin Prasada's switch to BJP

Must Watch

PT56S

health video women over age of 40 should take these five health checkup regularly samp