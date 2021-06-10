Chinese national held near India-Bangladesh border in WB, laptop and passport seized

New Delhi: A 35-year-old Chinese national was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the India-Bangladesh Border on Thursday. According to initial reports, the Chinese national was held in West Bengal`s Malda district near the border following suspicious activities.

A laptop and a passport have been recovered from his possession, the paramilitary force said in a statement. The BSF further informed that concerned agencies are interrogating the Chinese national.

The name and other details of the Chinese national is yet to be ascertained as senior BSF officials are tight-lipped due to the sensitivity of the case. However, they said that the details about the man would be shared soon after any concrete revelation during the questioning.

A source in the BSF, which is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), said troops of the paramilitary wing intercepted the Chinese national after they noticed him indulging in some suspicious activities that may go against the country`s security.

35-yr-old Chinese national was intercepted around 6 am today by BSF Troops at border area in Malda, West Bengal. When troops questioned him, he didn't give a satisfactory reply. Immediately agencies concerned & local police were informed, agencies are questioning him: BSF Sources pic.twitter.com/9yBUdtc9q0 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

As soon as the Chinese national was apprehended, the matter was shared with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Defence, and dedicated teams of concerned agencies along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) reached to interrogate the suspect, said a government source.

The Chinese national is being interrogated at the moment.

