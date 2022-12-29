Chinese Spy? Threat to the Dalai Lama in Bihar, Gaya Police looking for woman in THIS PIC

Police in Bihar's Gaya are searching for a Chinese lady said to be spy and had likewise been wrongfully living in different parts of the nation, including Bodh Gaya. According to police, they have been getting inputs on her for the last two years. In view of this, an alert has been given and searches are underway

Confirming the development, Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur said: "We have been receiving inputs about a Chinese woman living in Bodh Gaya but there are no records of her in any External Affairs departments. Keeping this in view, we have alerted the authorities to look for her. She has not been located yet. We are not denying that she is not a Chinese spy."

Gaya police has also prepared a sketch of the Chinese woman on the basis of a description provided by the owner of the house in Bodh Gaya where she had been residing and has issued a security alert. The sketch of the woman identified as Song Xiaolan has been released and circulated on social media on Wednesday with authorities requesting local residents to provide information about her.

According to local intelligence officials, she stayed for the most amount of time in Bodh Gaya most probably to keep an eye on Kaal Chakra Puja and the activities of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama who spends at minimum of one month ever year in the town. The Dalai Lama is currently in Bodh Gaya for the Kaal Chakra Puja.

Earlier today, alai Lama addressed a gathering at the `Kaal Chakra` maidan and will keep giving his address every day for three days till December 31.

Live TV