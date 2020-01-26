हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chinook

Chinook, Apache helicopters make debut on Republic Day flypast

Both helicopters were recently inducted in the Indian Air Force.

Chinook, Apache helicopters make debut on Republic Day flypast
File photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Heavylift helicopter Chinook and attack helicopter Apache, both recently inducted in the Indian Air Force, took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on Sunday.

The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads in remote locations. It is a heavy lift, twin rotor helicopter which has enhanced IAF's lift capability across a range of military and HADR missions.

The Apache, on the other hand, is a versatile helicopter capable of firing air to air and air to ground missiles, rockets and front gun aided through fire control radar which can unleash havoc on the adversary.

It has provided the Indian armed forces a significant edge against the enemy on the battlefield. 

ChinookApache helicoptersRepublic DayIAFIndian Air Force
