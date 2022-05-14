हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress

Chintan Shivir: Congress likely to give 50% quota to SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities in organisation

Congress leader K Raju said that the panel on social justice and empowerment will lead discussions on providing 50% representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation. 

Chintan Shivir: Congress likely to give 50% quota to SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities in organisation
(Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and others at Nav Sankalp Shivir; Pic Courtesy: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid Congress’ ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the grand old party is expected to introduce a measure to ensure 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation, PTI reported. Congress leader K Raju said on Saturday (May 14) that the panel on social justice and empowerment set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi has decided to lead discussions on this issue at the three-day 'Chintan Shivir'. He added that the committee may also propose forming a social justice advisory council– which will look at issues and give recommendations– to Sonia Gandhi.

On Friday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had called for urgent reforms in the organisation amid recent poll drubbing in various states. In her opening address at 'Chintan Shivir', Gandhi said, "The organization is facing an unprecedented situation. We are in dire need of reforms and changes in strategy. Extraordinary situations can be faced only in extraordinary ways."

"The party has given us a lot, now it is the time to pay off the debt. We have to keep personal expectations in the interests of the organization," she said while asking the leaders participating in the Chintan Shivir to express their opinions openly in the party. Gandhi said one message should go outside, that is, "the message of strength and unity of the organisation." 

She also lashed out at the BJP for creating an atmosphere of “hatred and division” in the country and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “silence” on this. 

Ahead of the ‘Chintan Shivir’, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken had announced that the party will establish a new department for on-ground feedback, and would adopt "One family, One ticket" norm, ANI reported. 

Congress is holding `Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir, a three-day brainstorming session, to chalk out the strategy for the 2024 general polls, ways to combat the politics of polarization and introduce reforms in the party. 

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Congress Chintan Shivir: Big decisions likely, 'one family one ticket' formula to be explored

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CongressSonia GandhiSocial Justice and EmpowermentNav Sankalp Chintan ShivirUdaipur
Next
Story

MP tribals’ lynching: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders transfer of SP, setting up of SIT

Must Watch

PT4M

Survey of the western wall of the mosque has been completed today