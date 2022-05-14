New Delhi: Amid Congress’ ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, the grand old party is expected to introduce a measure to ensure 50 per cent representation to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and minorities at all levels of the party organisation, PTI reported. Congress leader K Raju said on Saturday (May 14) that the panel on social justice and empowerment set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi has decided to lead discussions on this issue at the three-day 'Chintan Shivir'. He added that the committee may also propose forming a social justice advisory council– which will look at issues and give recommendations– to Sonia Gandhi.

On Friday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had called for urgent reforms in the organisation amid recent poll drubbing in various states. In her opening address at 'Chintan Shivir', Gandhi said, "The organization is facing an unprecedented situation. We are in dire need of reforms and changes in strategy. Extraordinary situations can be faced only in extraordinary ways."

"The party has given us a lot, now it is the time to pay off the debt. We have to keep personal expectations in the interests of the organization," she said while asking the leaders participating in the Chintan Shivir to express their opinions openly in the party. Gandhi said one message should go outside, that is, "the message of strength and unity of the organisation."

She also lashed out at the BJP for creating an atmosphere of “hatred and division” in the country and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “silence” on this.

Ahead of the ‘Chintan Shivir’, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken had announced that the party will establish a new department for on-ground feedback, and would adopt "One family, One ticket" norm, ANI reported.

Congress is holding `Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir, a three-day brainstorming session, to chalk out the strategy for the 2024 general polls, ways to combat the politics of polarization and introduce reforms in the party.

(With agency inputs)

