Chirag Paswan breaks silence on LJP's decision to contest Bihar election alone

Ending all speculations, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday (October 4) announced that it will go solo in the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar. The Chirag Paswan-led party made the statement after a meeting of its senior party leaders in Delhi.

"Let me enjoy the moment," Chirag said in response to a question on whether the LJP has decided to join hands with the BJP. Talking to media after the meeting of LJP's central parliamentary board at his residence in Delhi, Chirag said: "I will not speak more but we will win the battle."

"Lok Janshakti Party will not contest the upcoming Bihar elections in alliance with Janata Dal (United) due to ideological differences," Abdul Khaliq, national general secretary, LJP said.

The LJP, however, reiterated that their differences are with the JDU and not the BJP. "At the national level and in Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party shares a strong alliance with BJP and our candidate will fight the election against JDU on some seats," Khaliq said.

It is to be noted that the LJP has announced to field candidates against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU, but the LJP has made it clear that it will not contest against the BJP. Interestingly, BJP and JDU are allies in Bihar.

The meeting on Sunday was earlier scheduled to be held on Saturday but the LJP leaders decided to postpone it after Chirag's father, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, was hospitalised. Paswan later underwent heart surgery at a hospital in Delhi.

Chirag on Sunday shared his "Bihar first Bihari first" vision document of the LJP on Twitter. The LJP president added that the document has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The Assembly poll in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.