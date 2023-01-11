Chirag Paswan's life in danger? Lok Janshakti Party chief to get 'Z' category security, decision after IB report

The Union Home Ministry has given Z category VIP security to Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan. This security will be given to him in Bihar. Significantly, on the basis of the threat perception report of IB, Paswan has been given this security. Earlier, there was also a demand to increase his security, on the basis of which this decision had been taken. Paswan is the MP from Jamui Lok Sabha seat of Bihar and the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) faction.

According to sources, a total of 33 security guards will be deployed for the security of Chirag Paswan under the 'Z' category. Along with these, 10 armed static guards will remain at the VIP's house. Apart from these 6 round the clock PSOs, 12 commandos of armed escort in three shifts, 2 commandos in the watchers shift and 3 trend drivers round the clock will be present.

However, experts are also putting the political meaning of giving VIP security to Chirag Paswan. There is speculation that Chirag Paswan will get a big responsibility in the government in the upcoming cabinet expansion. The central government has given 'Z' category security to Chirag Paswan, which is being linked to this. A few days ago, when Chirag Paswan met the Union Home Minister, from that time, speculations were being made that the ruling party was happy with Chirag Paswan and he might get a place in the government.

Chirag Paswan, son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, is continuously active in the politics of the state. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) supremo Chirag is rallying against Nitish by uniting Dalits and Mahadalits. For this also, Chirag Paswan has chosen Nalanda, the area of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to make it the base of the party. Chirag Paswan has organized training camps for his workers.

Political experts are seeing the role of the BJP behind Chirag Paswan's activism regarding the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Political experts believe that the BJP has activated Chirag Paswan in Bihar, so that the Grand Alliance can be given a tough fight. If nothing else, Chirag is popular among Dalits and Mahadalits and the BJP could benefit from this.