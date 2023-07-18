Chirag Tale 'Ujala': How A Lamp Dispels The Deepest Darkness Of An IAS Officer - An Inspiring Story Of A Bihari Babu

Success is not an event that can be achieved in minutes. It needs dedication and continuity. Success is not a singular event but a symphony of efforts and sacrifices that harmonize into a beautiful masterpiece. In the realm of success, adversity becomes the sculptor that chisels us into greatness. The true measure of success lies not in the accolades received but in the positive impact made on the lives of others. And that is the story of IAS Anshuman Raj.

Who Is Anshuman Raj?

Anshuman was born in a small village of Bihar’s Buxar. Just like any other village kid, he also did not have access to any luxury. He grew up like other kids and attended Jawahar Navodaya School until class 10. Since the village did not have a regular electricity supply, Anshuman used to study under the light of a kerosene lamp till class 10. Anshuman did his graduation from JNV Ranchi with a Class 12 diploma. Since Anshuman Raj didn't have luxuries due to the financial struggle faced by his family, he decided to work hard to overcome the challenges. With his determination and the support of his parents, he started preparing for the prestigious UPSC exam.



cre Trending Stories

Selected IRS In First Attempt

Anshuman got successful in the first attempt and got selected for IRS service. He joined the IRS but still had the dream of becoming an IAS. So he decided to take the exam again the next year. However, he failed in his second and third attempts. But he was not willing to accept the defeat. Learning from every failure, he kept on removing his weaknesses and finally got selected in the fourth attempt. He secured All India Rank 107 in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2019. In the 2019 UPSC Civil Services exam, he received an All India Rank of 107.

Coaching Not Necessary

Anshuman has shared from his experience that while it is often believed that the UPSC exam can be cleared only by going to a big city and taking coaching, but it’s not like that. Anshuman said that if someone has internet connectivity, one can sit in any corner of the country and prepare for the exam.

Hard Work, Practice, Feedback Key To Success

Anshuman also asked aspirants to have patience. He said that sometimes it takes a lot of time to get success in the UPSC. In his own words, hard work and efforts in the right direction are also very important. He also advised aspirants to be ready to accept shortcomings and improve them in time. He said that practice is very important for this exam, and asked students to practice hard, make exam strategies according to one’s weaknesses and strengths and keep taking feedback from people continuously.