Chit fund scams: CBI team reaches Kolkata Police chief's residence, denied entry

A team of CBI officials arrived at the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on Sunday to question him in connection with chit fund scam cases, but was stopped outside by Kolkata police.

The CBI has been trying to locate Kumar to question him in connection with Rose Valley and Saradha ponzi scam cases and might arrest him as the last resort, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The IPS officer, who led a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police probing the scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency, they said.

When the CBI team reached Kumar's residence, it was stopped outside by officials and the Kolkata Police, they said.

A team of Kolkata Police officers rushed to the spot to speak to the CBI officials and tried to enquire whether they had required documents to question Kumar.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, did not even attend a meeting with Election Commission (EC) officials who had gone to Kolkata to review election preparedness, sources said.

A statement was issued on Sunday from Kolkata Police, dismissing reports of him being missing from work.

"Please take note that not only is the CP Kolkata available in the city, but has also been attending office on a regular basis, with the exception of January 31, 2019, when he was on leave for a day. All concerned may please take note that if any news is spread without proper verification, Kolkata Police will initiate strict legal action against defamation of both the CP Kolkata and Kolkata Police," the police said.

A Kolkata team had gone to Park Street to take permission according to protocol and another CBI team is in Shakespeare Police Station.

The investigation on the scams started during the tenure of Singh.