Chitkara University collaborates with parexel international for MSc program in pharmacovigilance

For the uninitiated, the Pharmacovigilance system (PVS), whose history dates back to 1848, is the “collection, monitoring, research, assessment and evaluation of effects of medical drugs to identify adverse reactions. As per global estimates, the world Pharmacovigilance market is set to reach USD 12.25 billion in the next 7 years, at an annual growth rate of more than 12%. With conglomerates like Tata investing into new-age solutions like TCS ADD Safety, a unique AI-based solution, to transform the Pharmacovigilance process, there is going to be no dearth of the job prospects in this field.

Taking a cue from this, Chitkara University, one of the top 25 Universities as per ARIIA Rankings, has decided to collaborate with Parexel International, world’s leading clinical research organization, to bring to its students a 2-year M.Sc Program in Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Research. Chitkara becomes the first university to launch this program in partnership with the industry, which is focused on filling the supply gap for talented professionals in the

Pharmacovigilance industry. In addition to that, this PG program will also help build a talent pool devoted towards building the research and development capacity of Indian Pharmacovigilance sector. The 2-year master’s degree program in Pharmacovigilance & Clinical research is designed to create skilled and competent professionals who can work effectively at different levels in Pharmacovigilance departments of leading Pharma companies and Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) in India as well as around the world. Parexel, a leading CRO, will provide industry and curriculum support from its Parexel Academy as a part of the collaboration.

Parexel is the leading solutions provider in the field of development & delivery of innovative new therapies to enhance world healthcare. This journey from the clinical research to commercialization of the ideas will be aided by the new PG program of Chitkara University.

Speaking about this collaboration, Mr. Sanjay Vyas, Senior Vice President, Country Head (India) & Head CTS&L, Parexel International, said, “We have always had a strong focus on India as a growing Clinical Operational Hub supporting both local and global drug development.

The Clinical research industry has seen a tremendous boost in the recent years and this growth requires strong skill sets and talent to help bring new therapies to market. To develop this talent requires combined practical and academic experience. With this partnership with Chitkara University, Parexel hopes to help develop the future workforce of the clinical research industry, that will be instrumental in shaping the future of R&D in India and supporting the needs of patients.”

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, was equally optimistic while saying, “The 2-year M.Sc. Program in Pharmacovigilance & Clinical research, offered in collaboration with Parexel, is an outcome of Chitkara University's relentless focus on offering programs designed and delivered in conjunction with the industry leaders and contribute to nation-building by developing indigenous talent.” She was equally vocal about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” mission, as Dr. Chitkara added, “This collaboration will ensure that the curriculum is dynamic and tailored to the constantly evolving industry trends. Students get exposure to the industry's best practices during their degree."

Among the highlights of this integral program are the “continuous and timely interactions” of students with leading national & international pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations. In the second year of the program, the students will focus on specialization studies and internships with leading industry players.

The post-graduates of this program will be able to find work as Pharmacovigilance Scientists, Pharmacovigilance Quality Reviewers, Pharmacovigilance Quality Analysts, Pharmacovigilance Medical Safety Writers, Pharmacovigilance System Specialists, etc.

The past 20 years have seen an unprecedented hike in occurrence of chronic diseases like diabetes, lifestyle disorders, oncological or cardiovascular diseases, leading to an increased consumption of medical drugs globally. With the accelerate use of drugs, the number of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) incidents has also increased considerably. Thus, the growing size of the Pharmacovigilance market, currently estimated at about USD 5 billion, is bound to guide the academic needs of the Indian students and educational institutions. For now, the Chitkara University, in collaboration with Parexel International, has taken a lead in this direction.

