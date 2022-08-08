CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Result 2022: Class 12th Results DECLARED at chseodisha.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here
CHSE Odisha result 2022 DECLARED: candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score card from the official CHSE official website, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
CHSE Odisha Result 2022: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha declared the results for the Plus Two Arts stream examination today, August 8, 2022 at 4 PM. The results for those who took the 12th board test will be found on the CHSE's official website at chseodisha.nic.in. Vocational course results also released at the same time as the results for the arts stream. On a different official website, orissaresults.nic.in, you can check both results.
To access their CHSE Results 2022, students would require their Odisha 12th Arts Roll Numbers. These roll numbers can be found on the candidates' CHSE admit cards, which have already been distributed. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready. Post the formal declaration in the press meet, CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Results will be made available to the students online via the official websites in the form of digital scorecards.
CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: How To Download Score Card
- Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in
- Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts stream
- Enter registration number and roll number
- CHSE 12th Arts stream result will be displayed on the screen
- Download HS plus two scorecards, and take a printout for further references.
Check live and latest updates on UGC NET 2022
More than 3 lakh applicants registered for the Odisha Class 12 board exams this year. Most of the pupils are enrolled in the arts program. From April 28 to May 31, 2022, the state's Class 12 board examination was held. Using their registration number and board exam roll number, candidates can view their individual results.
Live Tv
More Stories