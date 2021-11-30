CID records statement of former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in extortion case

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh on Monday recorded his statement before the Crime Investigation Department (CID) at its Navi Mumbai office for around six hours in connection with an extortion case. Singh has been asked to appear before the agency again on Tuesday.

In their inquiry notice to him, the Crime Branch of Mumbai police said, "It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts circumstances from you, in relation with the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at 11 am on October 12, at Unit-11 office, DCB, CID, Kandivali West, Mumbai."

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Wajhe and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.