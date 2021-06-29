हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Cipla seeks DCGI permission to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Report

Cipla filed an application on Monday seeking permission for import of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine referring to DCGI notices dated April 15.

Cipla seeks DCGI permission to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Report

New Delhi: Pharmaceutical company Cipla has sought the permission of the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) for importing and marketing authorisation of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday (June 29). As per official sources, the Indian drug regulator may soon grant restricted emergency use authorisation for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna has also informed that the US Government has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX to the Government of India for use and has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for these vaccines.

Cipla, on behalf of the US pharma major, has requested for import and marketing authorisation of these jabs. According to the sources, approval is likely to come anytime as the CDSCO is in favour of doing so.

Cipla filed an application on Monday seeking permission for import of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine referring to DCGI notices dated April 15 and June 1 stating that if the vaccine is approved by the USFDA for EUA, the vaccine can be granted marketing authorization without bridging trial and assessment of safety data of first 100 beneficiaries of vaccines shall be submitted before rolling out in immunization programme.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid Crisiscoronavirus vaccineModerna COVID-19 vaccineCDCSO
Next
Story

UGC Recruitment 2021: Earn up to Rs 60,000 per month, apply for Junior Consultant posts at ugc.ac.in

Must Watch

PT11M6S

Important guidelines for pregnant women regarding Coronavirus vaccine