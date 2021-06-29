Cipla seeks DCGI permission to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Report

New Delhi: Pharmaceutical company Cipla has sought the permission of the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) for importing and marketing authorisation of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday (June 29). As per official sources, the Indian drug regulator may soon grant restricted emergency use authorisation for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna has also informed that the US Government has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX to the Government of India for use and has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for these vaccines.

Cipla, on behalf of the US pharma major, has requested for import and marketing authorisation of these jabs. According to the sources, approval is likely to come anytime as the CDSCO is in favour of doing so.

Cipla filed an application on Monday seeking permission for import of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine referring to DCGI notices dated April 15 and June 1 stating that if the vaccine is approved by the USFDA for EUA, the vaccine can be granted marketing authorization without bridging trial and assessment of safety data of first 100 beneficiaries of vaccines shall be submitted before rolling out in immunization programme.

