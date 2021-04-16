CISCE board exams 2021: Board likely to announce decision on ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 exams today

New Delhi: The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to take a decision on Friday (April 16) whether to cancel or postpone the ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams. According to a CISCE official, "The decision on whether to cancel or postpone the ICSE, ISC exams are expected to be taken this week, considering the concern of the students, parents due to coronavirus pandemic situations." The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had only recently announced the decision to cancel and postpone the classes 10, 12 exams respectively.

Speculations are rife that very much like CBSE, the CISCE will also reconsider holding the ICSE and ISC exams 2021. The CISCE Board Exam 2021 is scheduled to hold ICSE or Class 10 exam from May 4 to June 7 and ISC or Class 12 exam from April 8 to June 18, 2021.

Amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and CBSE announcing to cancel the class 10th exams, the ICSE is likely to take a decision on the same by Friday evening. Meanwhile, students and parents are advised to keep a check on the official website of the board - for further updates.

This year, nearly 3 lakh students register to appear for CISCE exams including both ICSE and ISC exams.

Last year, when the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students were evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. The candidates were evaluated based on the best three subjects percentage marks for which board exams were held, and also on their internal assessment including marks obtained in practical exams, project work marks and marks obtained in mid-term exams. The students will be required to score a minimum 35 per cent marks to clear the ICSE exam, while 40 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate for to pass ISC exam.

