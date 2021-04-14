CISCE Board: Will ICSE, ISC exams be canceled now that CBSE has done it? Students seek answers

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday (April 14) took a major decision to cancel the Class 10 board exams and postpone Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Several state boards such as the Madhya Pradesh board have also postponed the exams.

Following these developments, the students of Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are looking up to the authorities to make an announcement on similar lines.

The decisions to cancel or postpone the exams are being taken in view of the COVID-19 surge across the country and students of all boards would be equally vulnerable to the infection.

In such a scenario, several students and parents have requested the CISCE board to cancel or postpone ICSE exams for Class 10 and ISC exams for Class 12.

According to the present schedule, ICSE exams will begin on May 4 and continue till June 7, whereas ISC exams will begin on April 8 and conclude on June 18.

Considering that the largest educational board of the country has taken such a huge decision, it wouldn’t be surprising if other boards such as CISCE make similar announcements.

