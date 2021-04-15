CISCE expected to announce final decision on Board exam dates today

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is likely to announce on Thursday (April 15) its decision on holding the board exams .

In an official statement, the CISCE said, “Due to COVID situation, CISCE will take a decision regarding ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12)” exams.

On Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced that it cancelled the class 10 board exams and postponed the class 12 board exams due to the rising cases of COVID-19.

Nearly 3 lakh students register to appear for CISCE exams including both ICSE and ISC exams. Last year too, the pandemic had disrupted the exams.

The decision taken by CBSE is expected to impact not just CISCE but also other state boards. In UP there has been a demand to cancel the state-board class 10 exams, Rajasthan too has postponed the exams for both classes 10 and 12.

The class 10 and 12 exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 onwards, as per the schedule released by CISCE.

