Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE)

CISCE makes changes in ISC English, Maths exam pattern; makes project work mandatory

The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released a notice stating the changes made in the English and Mathematics exam paper for class 12 or ISC students which mentioned that students will have to appear for 80 marks theoretical exam for English and Mathematic instead of 100 from the coming academic year 2021. The remaining 20 marks will be allotted to project work.

CISCE makes changes in ISC English, Maths exam pattern; makes project work mandatory

New Delhi: The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) released a notice stating the changes made in the English and Mathematics exam paper for class 12 or ISC students which mentioned that students will have to appear for 80 marks theoretical exam for English and Mathematic instead of 100 from the coming academic year 2021. The remaining 20 marks will be allotted to project work.

The notice read, ''The CISCE had introduced a 20 marks Project Work for the subjects English and Mathematics from the ISC Year 2022 Examination. The CISCE has now decided to introduce the same for the ISC Year 2021 Examination also.''

Explaining the change in the pattern the notice further said that the existing pattern of a 100 marks question paper in the two subjects shall now be replaced with two components in each of these Subjects/Papers, i.e. Theory Paper (80 marks) and Project Work (20 marks).

In the new rule, the board gave liberty to candidates can choose from a list of topics for the project work.

In English, 20 marks will be further divided into listening, speaking, and writing with each having five marks. These marks will be allotted internally. The remaining five marks will be awarded on writing skills but based on external assessment.

In the notice it was informed that the pattern/method of assessment of the project work shall be the same as given in the document ISC Year 2022 Regulations & Syllabuses. The syllabuses and regulations are available on the website of the Council, i.e., www.cisce.org  

To make it convenient for students to understand the new pattern the council will soon release the specimen question papers on the two subjects, i.e. English and Mathematics in its official website.

 

