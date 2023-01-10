topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CISF JAWAN SUICIDE

CISF Jawan deployed at Delhi's IGI airport shoots self with service pistol

A CISF constable shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi around 3:45 pm.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 06:51 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

CISF Jawan deployed at Delhi's IGI airport shoots self with service pistol

New Delhi: A CISF jawan allegedly ended his life at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service weapon on Tuesday, officials said. The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar. The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm, they said.

The police are investigating the incident even as senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials reached the spot.
 

Live Tv

CISF Jawan suicideDelhi AirportIGI AirportCentral Industrial Security Force (CISF)CISF suicide cases

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case