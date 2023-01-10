CISF Jawan deployed at Delhi's IGI airport shoots self with service pistol

New Delhi: A CISF jawan allegedly ended his life at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service weapon on Tuesday, officials said. The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar. The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm, they said.

A CISF constable deployed in 'B' shift duty at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport died allegedly by shooting himself inside the washroom on Level 2 of the airport. — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

The police are investigating the incident even as senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials reached the spot.

