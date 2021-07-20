हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IGI Airport

CISF nabs foreigner carrying unaccounted cash hidden in Milano biscuit packets at IGI airport

The security officials said they noticed suspicious activities of the foreign national while roaming in check-in area of Terminal-3.

CISF nabs foreigner carrying unaccounted cash hidden in Milano biscuit packets at IGI airport

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday (July 20) caught an Uzbek national carrying unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 12 lakh which he kept concealed in Milano biscuit packets.

The security officials said they noticed suspicious activities of the foreign national while roaming in check-in area of Terminal-3.

On the basis of suspicion, the officials took him to the random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage.

During x-ray screening of his bag, CISF personnel noticed suspicious image of currency notes inside his bag. Thereafter, he was allowed to go for check-in and Immigration formalities, but he was kept under close watch through electronic and physical surveillance.

“After completing immigration formalities, he approached at Security Hold Area (SHA) for Pre-embarkation Security Check (PESC). During PESC, his bag was selected for physical check,” the CISF said in a statement.

“On thorough physical checking of the bag, 15,000 USDs (worth approximately Rs 12 lakh) were found concealed in Milano biscuit packets kept inside his hand baggage,” the official statement added.

The agency further said that the accused could not produce any valid document after which senior officers of CISF and custom officials were informed.

The passenger along with detected foreign currency was handed over to them for further action in the matter.

