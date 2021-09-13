CISF nabs three persons travelling with fake passports at Delhi’s IGI airport

New Delhi: The CISF nabbed three persons who were allegedly travelling with fake passports at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The incident occurred on Saturday (September 11) when the CISF surveillance and intelligence team of IGI Airport noticed suspicious activities of the three passengers while they were entering the Terminal-3 building.

The three accused, who were later identified as Sahidul Sekh, Salam Sardar and Akhtaruzzaman Talukder, were bound for Doha by Qatar Airways.

“On suspicion, they were intercepted and enquired by CISF. On enquiry, they did not reply satisfactorily. Later, on tactfully questioning and thoroughly checking of their belongings, a soft copy of Bangladeshi passport in the name of Mr Rasal was recovered from the mobile phone of Mr Sahidul Sekh,” the CISF said in a statement.

“The matter was informed to the Senior Officers of CISF and Immigration Officials. On arrival of Immigration officials, they confirmed that their passports (Indian) were fake,” they added.

The security officials called the Delhi police who filed a case against the three for using forged travel documents.

