Citizens with mild or medium colour blindness can now get Driving Licence

New Delhi: Citizens with mild to medium colour blindness would now be able to enjoy the thrill of driving as the Union Road Transport Ministry has amendment this clause through a notification.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Friday (June 26) has issued a notification for an amendment to the FORM 1 and FORM 1A of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 for enabling the citizens with mild to medium colour blindness in obtaining the Driving Licence, said a government statement.

The Ministry has published the GSR 401 (E) dated 24th June 2020 as social and facilitative regulation.

"The Ministry has been taking many measures to enable divyangjan citizens to avail transport-related services and especially relating to the obtaining of the Driving Licence," said the statement, adding "The advisories issued in regard to facilitating driving licence to the divyangjan and further an advisory for people with monocular vision have been issued earlier."

The Ministry-led by Nitin Gadkari took this decision after receiving representations that the colour blind citizens are not able to have the driving licence made as restrictions through the requirements in the declaration about physical fitness (FORM I) or the Medical certificate (FORM IA) makes it difficult.

The Ministry took up this issue with the medical expert Institution and also sought their advice. The recommendations received were to allow mild to medium colour blind citizens to be allowed to drive and put restrictions only on the severe colour blind citizens from driving.

"This is also allowed in other parts of the world. Accordingly, a draft notification was issued to seek comments and suggestions," the ministry said.