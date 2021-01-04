हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Civil Services Examination: UPSC declares Reserve List; check details

The candidature of four candidates are provisional.

File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: The result of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 was declared vide Press Note dated 04.08.2020 recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ against 927 vacancies.

"The Commission, in accordance with the Rule 16 (4) & (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories," UPSC said on January 4, 2021.

They added that as sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 73 General, 14 OBC, 01 EWS and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019. Particulars of these candidates are included herewith. The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T.

The candidature of following four candidates bearing Roll No. 0404736, 0835241, 2100323 and 6603686 are provisional.

The result of one candidate has been kept withheld.

The list of these 89 candidates is also available on the UPSC website - http//www.upsc.gov.in.           

Roll Numbers:- click here for the full list.

