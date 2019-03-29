Civilian injured after being shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

Srinagar: Terrorists on Friday shot at a civilian and him in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said here.

Naseer Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Nowpora in Tral, was shot at by the ultras outside his home, a police official said. He said Ganaie has been rushed to a hospital and a case was registered.

"The officers are at the spot to establish circumstances of this terror crime," the official said.

This is the second incident of attack on a civilian in Tral in as many days.