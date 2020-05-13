हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir firing

Civilian killed by CRPF jawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district after he jumped two checkpoints, didn't stop despite warning shots

At about 10.20 am the man driving a Wagon R car broke a checkpoint of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the Gulmarg-Narbal Road and sped away. 

Civilian killed by CRPF jawan in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Budgam district after he jumped two checkpoints, didn&#039;t stop despite warning shots
Representational Image

A civilian was killed on Wednesday morning in Narbal area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir by a CRPF jawan after he jumped two checkpoints and didn't stop despite warning shots.

At about 10.20 am the man driving a Wagon R car broke a checkpoint of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the Gulmarg-Narbal Road
and sped away. He then came across another checkpoint of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), manned by troops of the 141 batallion and jumped this checkpoint as well. 

A convoy of the Indian Army, at that point in time, was passing through the adjacent road and fearing sabotage, a CRPF jawan manning the checkpoint fired warning shots. This car was driving in the wrong direction of the road and that was even more alarming.

When the car didn’t stop, despite warning shots, the jawan fired at the car and in turn, the driver was hit on his left shoulder. Subsequently, he was shifted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar where he was declared as brought dead by the doctors. 

The individual has been identified as Peer Mehrajudin son of Gulam Nabi and a resident of Makhama Beerwah Budgam.

Jammu and Kashmir firingBudgam firingCRPF
