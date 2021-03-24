CJI SA Bobde recommends name of senior-most Supreme Court Judge NV Ramana as his successor

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has recommended the name of Justice NV Ramana to the Centre for appointing him as his successor after he demits office on April 23, 2021.

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th Chief Justice of India in November 2019, succeeding Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi. The development comes after the Centre asked the CJI to recommend his successor with just a few days left before his retirement.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde sends a letter to Central government recommending to appoint senior most Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana as the next CJI. CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23. pic.twitter.com/VfhkSOKL5z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2021

Traditionally, the sitting chief justice writes a recommendation for his likely successor. Justice NV Ramana is the seniormost judge in the Supreme Court after CJI Bobde. Born on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana has tenure till August 26, 2022.

Justice NV Ramana was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in June 2000. He served as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court before being elevated to the Supreme Court in February 2014.

As per the procedures for the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, “the appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office”.

