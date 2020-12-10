हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SA Bobde

CJI SA Bobde's mother duped of Rs 2.5 crore, Nagpur Police arrests accused

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde's mother was duped of Rs 2.5 crore, a police official said.  

CJI SA Bobde&#039;s mother duped of Rs 2.5 crore, Nagpur Police arrests accused

Nagpur: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde's mother was duped to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore allegedly by the caretaker of a family property here, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Tapas Ghosh (49), was arrested on Tuesday night and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nagpur police is looking into the matter under the supervision of DCP Vinita Sahu, he said.

The official said the Bobde family owns 'Seasons Lawn', the property located adjoining their residence near Akashwani Square which is rented out to host various events.

The CJI's nonagenarian mother, Mukta Bobde, is the owner of the property and the family had appointed Ghosh, a resident of Friends Colony here, as its caretaker, he said.

Ghosh was managing the property for the last 10 years and looking after its finances, the official said.

Taking advantage of Mukta Bobde's advanced age and poor health, Ghosh allegedly forged payments receipts of the lawn and duped her to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore, he said, adding the money involved in the case may be more.

Ghosh and his wife did not deposit all amount they collected by renting out the lawn for various programmes, including marriages, the official said.

When the fraud came to light, the police formed the SIT which includes officers from the Economic Offences Wing (EoW).

On late Tuesday night, an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the IPC at the Sitabuldi Police Station, he said.

Ghosh, who was questioned by the SIT earlier, was subsequently placed under arrest, the official said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
