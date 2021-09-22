Claims of forced conversion from Christianity to Islam not true: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on ‘love, narcotics jihad' row

New Delhi: Amid row over Kerala church Bishop’s "love and narcotic jihad" remark, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday (September 22) denied claims of forced conversions from Christianity to Islam in the state.

Slamming the controversial comment made by Catholic Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, Vijayan said those making such remarks have no factual backing. “Those creating unwanted controversies about 'love jihad' and 'narcotics jihad' do not have factual backing. The concern that there are forced conversions from Christianity to Islam in the state is not true,” Kerala CM was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Kerala CM added that those youths who were influenced by ISIS were de-radicalised and reinstated to the mainstream. “Since 2018, Kerala Police's special branch is running de-radicalisation programmes in the state for youth. Some youth who were influenced by ISIS ideas were de- radicalised and brought back to mainstream. Counter radicalisation programs are being run successfully,” he stated.

Kallarangatt had irked many by alleging that young Catholic girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala, adding that these tactics were being used to destroy non-Muslims. "They have realised that in a democratic country like India, taking up weapons and destroying others is not easy and have adopted various tactics to target non-Muslims. In the eyes of jihadis, non-Muslims should be destroyed. Two weapons are being employed and that includes love jihad and narcotic jihad,” he had said at Church celebration in Kottayam district`s Kuruvilangadu on September 9.

Meanwhile, several Muslim organisations have urged Kallarangatt to withdraw his controversial "love and narcotic jihad" statement, saying no religious leaders should make such "immature" remarks.

Earlier on Monday, leaders of various religions had met at Thiruvananthapuram and called for steps to strengthen the secular fabric of Kerala society.

Even though CM Vijayan had condemned the remarks before, he did not agree to the demands of the BJP and Congress to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the matter.

